Tracey Chapman: Makes Her Return To Tv In More Than 5 Years [VIDEO]

Tracey Chapman makes her return to tv in more than 5 years.

Via LoveBScott

In her first live performance in five years, the 56-year-old sang a slightly updated version of “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” the international hit from her 1988 self-titled, debut album.

While most of the lyrics from the song remained the same and felt just as relevant today as they did when the song was first released, she changed the final words from “Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no” to “Talkin’ bout a revolution, go vote.”

As she walked out of frame following the performance, there was also a simple “VOTE” sign behind her, urging viewers to take part in today’s election.

