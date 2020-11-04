CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Tracey Chapman: Makes Her Return To Tv In More Than 5 Years [VIDEO]

Tracey Chapman makes her return to tv in more than 5 years.

Via LoveBScott 

In her first live performance in five years, the 56-year-old sang a slightly updated version of “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” the international hit from her 1988 self-titled, debut album.

While most of the lyrics from the song remained the same and felt just as relevant today as they did when the song was first released, she changed the final words from “Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no” to “Talkin’ bout a revolution, go vote.”

As she walked out of frame following the performance, there was also a simple “VOTE” sign behind her, urging viewers to take part in today’s election.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

$5 , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Her , in , Makes , more , return , Than , TO , Tracey Chapman , TV , video , years

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 10 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close