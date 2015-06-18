Congrats!.. Smokey Robinson To Receive Special Honors At BET Awards

Music Icon Smokey Robinson will be honored for his career in music at the BET Awards later this month. Organizers have announced that he’ll receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Among Smokey’s other career milestones are a Grammy Living Legend Award, the National Medal of Arts and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The June 28th awards show will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and will feature performances from Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj.

(source-BET)

Written By: JC Posted June 18, 2015

