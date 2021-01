Dr. Dre took to Instagram to give his fans an update after suffering an aneurysm. He said I’m ‘doing great’ and getting ‘excellent care.’

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

