Lauryn Hill speaks on the success and curse of her first album

Grammy award winner and Hip Hop Icon Lauryn Hill opened up and spoke on the success and curse of her debut 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on Rolling Stones podcast this week.

Lauryn states – “The myth that I’m not allowed to play the original versions of my songs is a myth (anyone who’s seen my current show knows this). I remix my songs live because I haven’t released an album in several years. There’s no way I could continue to play the same songs over and over as long as I’ve been performing them without some variation and exploration. I’m not a robot.”

The album considered a classic by many listeners has let to many thinking that she cannot play the original song during a live set.

We anxiously await another album by Lauryn but she states that the record company never approached her to record a follow up.

You can find the podcast here!