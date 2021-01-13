CLOSE
Kerry Washington: Opens Up About How The Last Dance Changed Her Life

Kerry Washing spilled the tea that save the last dance changed her life.

 

“OH EM GEE!!!!! Save the Last Dance turns 20 years old today ?????!” she wrote in the caption. “Playing Chenille changed my life.”

“I read that script and I felt like I KNEW her,” the actress continued. “At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are. And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman REAL. And human. And deserving of love and attention.”

 

