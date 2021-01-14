CLOSE
Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

LL Cool J

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

We’re celebrating LL Cool J’s birthday today (January 14)!

Even though the Queens, NY emcee has stepped away from the mic in recent years, the ladies STILL love cool James. These days you can catch him as NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles and as the host of Lip Sync Battle.

But, today we’re honoring his music.

Test your knowledge of some of LL Cool J’s greatest hits in our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

