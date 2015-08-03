Rumor Report: Is This The End For Will And Jada? [PHOTOS]

Once again, the streets are buzzing with rumors that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are divorcing. No, it’s not from totally credible sources, but even Jada addressed some of the rumors swirling around the couple in a recent American Way (the magazine for American Airlines) article.

Marriages go through shifts and relationships go through shifts because in life things shift,” Pinkett Smith told the magazine. “So people are automatically like, “What’s going on? They must be getting a divorce.” Well, no. But when people feel those shifts and there’s a mystery, they have to fill it with something.”

Despite Pinkett Smith’s comments, Radar Online is reporting that the couple is divorcing amidst a $240 million settlement deal.

Radar Online reports:

For Will and Jada, holding it together these past few years has been tough because their marriage has been on life support for a long time,” an insider told Radar.

“They’re exhausted from trying to maintain the façade of a happy union,” the source continued. “They’ve decided to pull the plug in a carefully choreographed manner, [and] agree announcing their split at the end of the summer is the right move.”

The A-listers have already “worked out a confidential settlement to protect their $240 million fortune, and prepare their kids [son Jaden, 17, and daughter Willow, 14] for the fallout,” said the insider.

Hinting at their split earlier this year, the Bad Boys stud, 46, admitted that their marriage had “died” during an interview. Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith, 43, seemed to acknowledge Will’s notorious wandering eye, telling Howard Stern: “I’m not his watcher. He’s a grown man.”

She later added that she’s fine with Will’s ways, “as long as Will can look himself in the mirror and be okay.”

Rumors have persisted since 2013 that Smith romanced his Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie. He’s also been pictured without his wedding ring.

Pinkett Smith also allegedly cheated in 2011 with HawthoRNe co-star Marc Anthony.

“They tried to fix things with therapy, [but] it’s not happening,” explained the source.

