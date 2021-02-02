Cincinnati: Shelter Takes In More Than 100 Cats

A Tri-State shelter takes in more than 100 cats.
Via Fox19
Alle Foster with Ohio Alleycat Resource (OAR) is busy along with all of the staff and volunteers Monday. The shelter just added 108, hopefully temporary, residents to their no-kill shelter.
The cats came from several shelters in Texas. “They needed help, they were at risk,” explains Foster. “Spay and neuter is huge and this time of year with the pandemic, a lot of places have been struggling to stay open and operate. Now we’re seeing a little bit of a boom in kittens that normally we wouldn’t be seeing this time of year.”
