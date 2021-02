LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Silento Mr. Watch me whip watch me nay nay has been arrested.

via: XXL

Silento has been arrested for the murder of his cousin.

According to information obtained by XXL via Georgia’s DeKalb County Police Department on Monday (Feb. 1), Silento, born Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk, was arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Fredrick Rooks, who was killed on Jan. 21. The police department confirmed via Twitter that Rooks is Silento’s cousin. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: