Multiple Local Meat Companies Stand Trial in Food Stamp Scheme

(source:wcpo.com)

More than a dozen people will face a federal judge today, accused of operating a Butler County food stamp fraud scheme.

Investigators say Fairfield Meat Delivery Companies, U.S. Beef, and The Butcher Shop bought food stamp cards from customers for 50 cents on the dollar.

They’re accused of receiving full reimbursements of more than two million dollars.

