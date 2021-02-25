Floyd Mayweather: Miami Birthday Party Got Shut Down

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Not only Floyd Mayweather late to his birthday party but it also got shut down by the Miami Police.

via Page Six:

On Sunday, Miami hotspot Swan was shuttered by police after a celebration for the champion boxer ran past the city’s midnight curfew because he showed up late to his own 44th birthday fête.

A rep for the Miami Police Department tells us, “units did find the nightclub filled with people.”

A rep for the hotspot explained that Mayweather “showed up two hours late to his private birthday dinner, just before midnight. The police who were in the neighborhood for a vandalism complaint at a nearby garage reminded the venue that they were past curfew and the venue was shut down shortly after.”

The venue was given a $500 fine for violating an emergency order. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: