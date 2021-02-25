Floyd Mayweather: Miami Birthday Party Got Shut Down

Not only Floyd Mayweather late to his birthday party but it also got shut down by the Miami Police.
via Page Six:
On Sunday, Miami hotspot Swan was shuttered by police after a celebration for the champion boxer ran past the city’s midnight curfew because he showed up late to his own 44th birthday fête.
A rep for the Miami Police Department tells us, “units did find the nightclub filled with people.”
A rep for the hotspot explained that Mayweather “showed up two hours late to his private birthday dinner, just before midnight. The police who were in the neighborhood for a vandalism complaint at a nearby garage reminded the venue that they were past curfew and the venue was shut down shortly after.”
The venue was given a $500 fine for violating an emergency order. (LoveBScott)