Columbus Will Be Among Long Term Mass Vaccination Sites

Vaccination sites are popping up all over the Unites States, with the hopes of putting a stop to COVID-19. Ohio will be the first long-term mass vaccination site according to the Columbus Dispatch. This site will allow as many as 6,000 people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on the same day.
Also the clinic is set to launch on March 17 at Cleveland State University Wolstein Center and will carry on for eight weeks.The vaccine administered here will be in addition to Ohio’s allotment, which was about 448,000 doses alone this week.
There will be a permanent click at the Ohio Fairgrounds and pop-up site in Columbus coming as well but the location yet to be announced.
Are you getting the Vaccine?
From $13 To $13 Million: Twitter Reacts To Adrien Broner’s Hilarious Post-Fight Interview
From $13 To $13 Million: Twitter Reacts To Adrien Broner’s Hilarious Post-Fight Interview
1.
1 of 10
Bruh: Winner by unanimous decision, Adrien Broner— Jae 🌻 (@JaelynneRenee__) February 21, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/SCXMLMMfpC
2.
2 of 10
Adrien Broner gives amazing interviews pic.twitter.com/qv9Tpwx5fI— SOUND (@itsavibe) February 21, 2021
3.
3 of 10
“The rest of the weekend we gone pop bottles, cash checks and have sex” — Adrien Broner.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 21, 2021
OK, then.
4.
4 of 10
Classic Adrien Broner as he reveals what he's learned about himself ahead of his comeback fight on Saturday…— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 18, 2021
[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/IIC0cPG6eF
5.
5 of 10
The judges in the #bronersantiago fight. Literally no way Adrien Broner won that. pic.twitter.com/sI23gRsXDN— Gareth Lester (@TheGStandard) February 21, 2021
6.
6 of 10
LOL aye y’all ready?? Adrien Broner byke pic.twitter.com/glRa5kBnit— Tré Jones (@tjones_05) February 21, 2021
7.
7 of 10
Never a dull moment when Adrien Broner’s around…— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 20, 2021
[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/Zc2l1R68uo
8.
8 of 10
Adrien Broner post interview pic.twitter.com/ya3vBjGnME— Mr B. (@HoeAssMrB) February 21, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Who remembers when @AdrienBroner went to @WildNOut and got clowned by @KarlousM pic.twitter.com/I2No4gH8ZO— SibbieBoxingApparel.com (@SibbieBoxing) February 19, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Son Adrien Broner post fight conference had me in tears 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JGhiKRVD91— ⁶𓅓 Valid_Like_The_Dream (@Its_Chaheen) February 21, 2021
