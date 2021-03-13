CLOSE
Hall of Fame Boxer dies at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler the legendary boxer voted to the hall of fame in 1983 died Saturday  at home at the age of 66

His wife made a Facebook post announcing the death stating

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hagler known for his hard hitting punches and toughness stepped away from the ring after losing a controversial decision to Sugar Ray Leonard.

Hagler boxing career had a record of 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.

 

Close