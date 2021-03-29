CLOSE
Jason Derulo: And His Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Child

Congrats go out to Jason Derulo him and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together.

 

via: AceShowbiz

The “Talk Dirty” hitmaker is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, and took to Instagram on Sunday (28Mar21) to share the news with fans with video footage of the couple enjoying a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes,” he captioned the post, which began with a shot of Derulo kissing the mother-to-be’s growing belly in a form-fitting pink dress, and was soundtracked by Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U” tune. (LoveBScott)

child , donjuanfasho , Expecting , fasho celebrity news , first , girl friend , His , is , Jason Derulo

Close