Shaquille O’Neal: Helps A Man Pay Off His Engagement Ring [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shaquille O’Neal is continuing to do good things in people’s lives. He paid for a stranger’s engagement ring.

via: AceShowbiz

Shaq stunned the unnamed guy by agreeing to cover his payments at a Zales jewelry store in Georgia after realizing the poor man was struggling with his debt.

The sportsman, who was in the store looking for earrings, shared the story during his TV show NBA on TNT on Tuesday night (06Apr21), and now a video of his generosity has gone viral.

"I'm just trying to make people smile… That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021

Also On 100.3: