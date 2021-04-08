CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Shaquille O’Neal: Helps A Man Pay Off His Engagement Ring [VIDEO]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Shaquille O’Neal is continuing to do good things in people’s lives. He paid for a stranger’s engagement ring.

via: AceShowbiz

The sportsman, who was in the store looking for earrings, shared the story during his TV show NBA on TNT on Tuesday night (06Apr21), and now a video of his generosity has gone viral.

A , donjuanfasho , engagement , fasho celebrity news , HELPS , His , man , Off , pay , ring , Shaquille O'Neal , video

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 days ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close