Shaquille O’Neal: Helps A Man Pay Off His Engagement Ring [VIDEO]

Shaquille O’Neal is continuing to do good things in people’s lives. He paid for a stranger’s engagement ring.
via: AceShowbiz
The sportsman, who was in the store looking for earrings, shared the story during his TV show NBA on TNT on Tuesday night (06Apr21), and now a video of his generosity has gone viral.
"I'm just trying to make people smile… That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021
