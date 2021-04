LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West has teamed up with Balenciaga to raise 1 million dollars for DMX family.

VIa LoveBScott

According to reports, the custom DMX T-shirt designed by Balenciaga but commissioned by Yeezy has raised $1 million.

The shirt sold out in 24 hours at $200 each.

Balenciaga is giving all net profits to DMX’s family.

