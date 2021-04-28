Fa Sho Celebrity News
Trey Songz: Will Not Be Charged In His Altercation With Police At An NFL Playoff Game

Trey Songz catches a big break and will not be charged with anything from his altercation with the Police at an NFL playoff game.

The initial footage found Songz choking out an officer in the arena during an altercation.

According to the report that followed, which included comments from witnesses, some at the game heckled Songz from a few rows back. After that, the artist was reportedly “approached” by an officer said to have “went after him” with no warning. TMZ reported that the heckling started after Songz allegedly refused to put on his mask inside the arena, against the stadium’s protocols. (LoveBScott)

Close