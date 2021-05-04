Nike Made Swimsuits For Serena Williams, Her Daughter Olympia, And Olympia’s Doll Qai Qai

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When you become a mother, you instantly become a grandmother to your daughter’s imaginary friends and their favorite toys. Just ask Serena Williams. Since Olympia Ohanian’s tiny tot days, she’s been carrying around her doll and BFF, Qai Qai. The chocolate baby doll, who has her own Instagram page with more followers than I do, has been an intricate part of the Ohanian household.

Qai Qai has such a strong presence that mega retailer Nike designed a bathing suit just for her! In an Instagram post, Serena wrote, “When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too.

How amazing is this @ehrmannspartners view? ”

The dynamic trio posed on one of the Ehrmann Partners properties in matching hot pink branded Nike swimsuits. This isn’t the first time Serena and her mini me wore matching bathing suits. The 39-year-old mother really enjoys incorporating her daughter into her work, whether its doing a makeup tutorial or modeling in a Stuart Weitzman campaign.

Qai Qai has a bright future ahead of her. First it’s Nike swimsuits and soon she’ll have major designers phoning her to make custom gowns for red carpet appearances. The life of a celebrity doll is lit! What do you think?

