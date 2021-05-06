Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Kandi Burruss Talks Bedroom Preferences, Says She Has ‘No Interest’ In A Threesome With Two Men

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

If you don’t know by now, Kandi Burruss is completely open when it comes to experimenting in the bedroom. What she’s not interested in, however, is inviting another man into her bedroom.

“For me, I’m pretty much open to trying anything in the bedroom that’s legal,” the RHOA star said during an appearance on “Get Into It With Tami Roman.” “As long as I ain’t hurting nobody, I’m down with it.” 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She went on to say that while some women say that they’re only willing to have a threesome with other women if their partner is also open to inviting other men into the bedroom, Burruss says that it’s a hard pass for her.

“I have no interest in having two men at the same time. That just sounds like a whole bunch of work to me,” the Bedroom Kandi founder went on. “It’s like, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much work for me. It works for some people and that’s good for them. But having another woman in the bedroom, I’m okay with that. I’ve done it. I had fun and it was good to me.”

Known to push the envelope, Tami took things a step further and asked the reality star whether or not she uses a strap-on when engaging in threesomes with other women. Though she didn’t directly answer the question, her response prompted most to draw their own conclusions.

“I am dead. That’s hilarious. Oh my God, nobody has ever asked me that. That is hilarious. That is the craziest question. Should I even answer that right now? I feel like this is about to be a clip that they’re going to be repeating on me,” said Kandi. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Longtime fans of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have known for years that Kandi is rather adventurous when it comes to her sexuality. However, everyone received a reminder this season when she hosted the ultimate bachelorette party for co-star Cynthia Bailey and gave everyone a taste of the dungeon.

SEE ALSO:

Kandi Burruss Recalls A ‘Disrespectful Experience’ Working With Boyz II Men, Wanya Morris Responds

Gary’s Tea: Is Phaedra Parks Replacing Kandi Burruss On RHOA?! [WATCH]

Kandi Burruss attends Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn't Know Were Written By Kandi

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn't Know Were Written By Kandi

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn't Know Were Written By Kandi

Though she's cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is far from being just a housewife.  As a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur she's let her hard work shine through in many different ways over the years. Famously known for being a member of the hit 90's group, Xscape, her songwriting discography is lengthy as well. As a multifaceted queen, she's written songs for celebrities like P!nk, Alicia Keys, TLC, any many more. As we celebrate her birthday, check out songs we bet you didn't know were written by Kandi.   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kandi Burruss Talks Bedroom Preferences, Says She Has ‘No Interest’ In A Threesome With Two Men  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close