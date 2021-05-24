Mikayla Miller Case: Massachusetts AG Weighing Decision On Independent Investigation

As questions remain around the tragic death of Mikayla Miller, a 16-year-old queer Black teen whose mysterious death was ruled a suicide, state officials have the opportunity to launch an independent investigation into the case.
On Sunday Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey made mention that her office has the authority to open an independent inquiry, but would not make a decision until after the Middlesex District Attorney’s office concludes their open investigation.
During an appearance on WBZ’s “Keller at Large” Healey used safe language to say that she supports the investigation led by Marian Ryan’s office, which has come under criticism by Mikayala’s supporters who believe her sexuality and race were the main factor’s in her death. Ryan initially announced there were suspicions in the case, but would not make any conclusions until their investigation was complete.
“She and her family deserve our support, protection and also full investigation,” Healey said.
The attorney general also made it clear that she would not directly comment on the investigation until Ryan’s office completed their task.
“I certainly understand and share in the need for transparency in this case,” she continued. “That will be forthcoming in my view. But certainly, her family and the community around her deserve answers as to what happened.”
Last week, a medical examiner ruled Mikayla died from suicide, stirring up a rightful emotional response from the teen’s family and supporters who feel she was killed by a group of white teens who had previously assaulted her. Mikayla was found hanged by a jogger in a wooded area of Hopkinton, Massachusetts on April 18.
Lawmakers and activists have backed a transparent investigation in order to give Mikayla’s family the answers they deserve. Last week supporters marched to Ryan’s office marking the one-month anniversary of her death. During the rally they called for Ryan’s resignation and an intervention from the FBI.
The case is likened to the mysterious deaths of other Black teens whose communities feel justice went unserved. In Illinois, questions still remain around the death of Kenneka Jenkins, who was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located in Rosemont on September, 10, 2017. And in Georgia, the family of Kendrick Johnson have received renewed interest after a Georgia sheriff announced they would be reinvestigating his 2013 death after he was found dead in a gym mat.
SEE ALSO:
#JusticeForMikaylaMiller: Supporters Call For DA’s Resignation, FBI Intervention
RIP Mikayla Miller: Black LGBTQ Teen Was Reportedly ‘Lynched’ In Boston Suburb
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 1 of 51
2. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 2 of 51
3. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 3 of 51
4. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 4 of 51
5. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 5 of 51
6. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 6 of 51
7. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 737 of 51
8. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 8 of 51
9. Antron Pippen, 339 of 51
10. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 10 of 51
11. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 11 of 51
12. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 12 of 51
13. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 13 of 51
14. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 14 of 51
15. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 15 of 51
16. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 16 of 51
17. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 17 of 51
18. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 18 of 51
19. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8119 of 51
20. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 20 of 51
21. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 9221 of 51
22. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 8922 of 51
23. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 23 of 51
24. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 24 of 51
25. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 25 of 51
26. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 26 of 51
27. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 27 of 51
28. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 28 of 51
29. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 29 of 51
30. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 30 of 51
31. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 31 of 51
32. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 32 of 51
33. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 33 of 51
34. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 34 of 51
35. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 35 of 51
36. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 36 of 51
37. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 8937 of 51
38. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 38 of 51
39. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 39 of 51
40. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 40 of 51
41. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 41 of 51
42. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 42 of 51
43. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 43 of 51
44. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 44 of 51
45. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 45 of 51
46. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 46 of 51
47. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 47 of 51
48. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 48 of 51
49. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 7949 of 51
50. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 50 of 51
51. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 51 of 51
Mikayla Miller Case: Massachusetts AG Weighing Decision On Independent Investigation was originally published on newsone.com