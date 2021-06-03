Cincy
Cincinnati: Veteran Gifted A New House

A Cincinnati veteran was gifted a new house. This is such a blessing to do this for someone who puts his life on the line for our country.

Via Fox19

A national non-profit called Homes For Our Troops, based out of Massachusetts, is responsible for the custom home in Loveland that will soon be gifted to Corporal Sust. “Definitely think it’s going to be emotional as hell. There’s no doubt about that,” Sust said. “Being granted this beautiful new home that’s set up for me, but at the same time, you know, you’re always thinking about those that didn’t come home.”

Photos
Close