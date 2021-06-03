Cincinnati: Veteran Gifted A New House

Via Fox19

A national non-profit called Homes For Our Troops, based out of Massachusetts, is responsible for the custom home in Loveland that will soon be gifted to Corporal Sust. “Definitely think it’s going to be emotional as hell. There’s no doubt about that,” Sust said. “Being granted this beautiful new home that’s set up for me, but at the same time, you know, you’re always thinking about those that didn’t come home.”