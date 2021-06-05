Celebrities celebrate Breonna Taylor birthday

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Breonna Taylor would have been 28 years old today June 5th and many celebrities gave acknowledgement and celebration towards her.

Beyonce, Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Viola Davis and many more made Twitter post and references to this day.

Breonna Taylor was killed on March 13th 2020 by Undercover Louisville Police Officers, her death sparking outrage in many cities.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted, “Breonna was an EMT and a first responder. She was killed in March 2020 by Louisville police who broke into her home looking for someone else. To date, the officers have not been charged.”

Breonna Last Birthday Tweet in 2018 can be found here: https://twitter.com/prettyn_paidd/status/1004193240529195009?s=21