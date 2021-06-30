Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Avondale Crosswalk To Be Named After A 7 Year Old Girl

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

A little girl who was killed back in March while crossing the street in Avondale is getting a crosswalk named after her.

Via Fox19

 

Sharesse “ReRe” Lattimore and her 7-year-old cousin were hit by a car in the 3600 block of Vine Street. Sharesse passed away at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital later the same day.

Friends and family gathered with city leaders on Tuesday for the crosswalk dedication at Vine Street and Ehrman Avenue. Two purple signs readings “Sharesse ‘ReRe’ Crossing now hang in each direction several feet above the street.

“I can’t help but think,” said Cincinnati City Council member Liz Keating, “that smart, incredible little ReRe, who loved the color purple, had a hand in getting the only sign in the city of Cincinnati made purple.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

7. Year. Old .Girl.donjuanfasho , A , After , Avondale , Be , cincinnati , Crosswalk , fasho celebrity news , Named , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close