CUT THE RUMORS : Biz Markie’s Family Says He’s Still ALIVE!

Biz Markie is alive!

Last night, non-credible reports came out that said Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie had passed away.

If you were strolling through twitter last night you seen lots of media outlets shared post that Biz Markie had died, including Revolt which is owned by Diddy.

Journalist Roland Martin set the record straight through his tweet yesterday:

Let’s continue to pray for Biz, as he continues to fight type 2 diabetes.

