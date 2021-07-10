Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Lives On Through Final Marvel Role On Disney+

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The world lost a Hollywood icon when actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020 as a result of his stage III colon cancer diagnosis. While he gave stellar performances in the James Brown biopic Get On Up and the 2019 action-thriller 21 Bridges amongst other roles, his true claim to fame came when he played King T’Challa himself in 2018’s blockbuster smash Black Panther.

As one final treat for the late star’s many still-grieving fans, Marvel Studios is set to officially bring us Boseman’s final voice acting role with the upcoming Disney+ animated series What If…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

What If… plays with the MCU by switching up prominent events in the universe, thus creating alternate outcomes for some of our favorite Marvel superheroes. For example, Captain America is now Captain Peggy Carter, Killmonger is actually fighting on the side of good and Boseman will now be filling in as Guardians of the Galaxy leader Star-Lord as opposed to being King of Wakanda.

It goes without saying, but Chadwick voiced his character for What If… just before his August 2020 death, making this his final official role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this may be his last, it actually ended up being one of a handful of posthumously-released projects that Boseman was working on. Last year we saw him appear in the Netflix films Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, proving this man was working hard to cement his legacy in Black Hollywood up until the very end. If you ask us, he did that and so much more.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Check out the trailer for What If… below, and expect the animated series to begin airing on Disney+ starting August 11:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Lives On Through Final Marvel Role On Disney+  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close