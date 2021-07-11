Toya Johnson Takes The Bonnet Debate To The Next Level By Rocking Her Silk Bonnet In Public

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beauties, if you’ve been following the bonnet debate on social media then you know that it all started when comedian and actress Mo’Nique jumped online to criticize young, Black women for wearing their bonnets and pajamas in public places, specifically in the airport. Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old told her followers, “I’m not saying you don’t have pride but the representation that you’re showing someone will have to ask you to know if you have it It’s not to get a man… it is just your representation of you, my sweet babies.”

After sparking backlash online, people began taking sides on whether they were part of team bonnet or team no bonnet in public, with many Black women defending other women’s rights to wear whatever they want to in public spaces and calling for Mo’Nique to simply mind her business. And just when we thought the conversation had died down, reality star and entrepreneur Toya Johnson added more fuel to the fire and gave us another reason to support team bonnet.

Earlier this week, the wife and mother took to IG to post a series of photos showing LEWKS in her Before Bed Headz bonnet. Rocking a skin-tight sparkling sheer black dress, Toya stepped out for a shopping spree sporting her bedazzled silk black bonnet, a look that probably sent Mo’Nique into a rage. “You just do you, I’m a do me,” she captioned the photoset before adding, “Beauties in Bonnets ” and tagging the brand.

Last month, she took to Instagram to show off another bonnet look, this time rocking a pink bedazzled bonnet in a sexy, cleavage-bearing floral top. “It’s not just any ol bonnet….it’s the sexy bonnet,” she captioned the photo.

She even took a playful shot at Mo’Nique when she posted this look to her Instagram in early June, calling the bonnet a “bling cap that protects your hair.”

Ladies, whether you’re team bonnet or team no bonnet in public, would you rock these blinged-out bonnets in public?

Before Bed Headz is a silk bonnet line that’s perfect for protecting women’s and children’s hairstyles. Featuring an array of styles including silk bonnets, scars, and du-rags, Before Bed Headz comes in many prints and colors and in affordable prices starting at $12.99. For more on Before Bed Heads or to shop, visit their website, www.beforebedheadz.com.

