Safaree Makes Allegations Against Erica Mena Damaging His Property

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ split just keeps on getting uglier. According to TMZ, Safaree has filed legal documents accusing Erica of pouring bleach on his expensive sneakers and trashing his motorcycles, totaling $50,000 in damage.

Safaree is accusing Erica of violating their domestic relations standing order, which limits the couple from harassing each other or damaging one another’s property during the divorce. Safaree says that two days after their divorce on May 23, Erica poured bleach and cut the shoelaces off of his expensive sneakers, which totaled $30,000 in damages. She also allegedly poured paint on two motorcycles, damaging the bikes and getting paint in the exhaust pipes and gas tanks. He claims that security cameras picked up the entire thing, which happened while Erica was eight months pregnant.

Close