A homeless man was sent to the hospital after being attacked downtown.

Via Fox19

Cincinnati police say 48-year-old Christopher Eastin was approached from behind by an unknown person.

The person cut Eastin in the face with a knife, according to police.

The 48-year-old was taken to the UC Medical Center.

