Relm Diggie “Here We Go Again” (Remix) ft Sean Kingston, Bizzy Bone, Twista

Columbus, Ohio native rapper Relm Diggie gets legendary features on his latest song, “Here We Go Again” [REMIX]. As if the original song needed a remix. To me it was already a powerful song with a strong message.

Relm attracts some heavy-weights for the remix! Multiplatinum singer Sean Kingston, midwest speed-rapper and Chicago legend, Twista drops a mean sixteen, along with the legendary Bizzy Bone from the iconic group Bone Thugs and Harmony.

Through the lens of our youth we take a look at an issue that needs all of our attention. (It can all end…when we all begin!) #policebrutality #justiceforcasey #justiceforandrehill

