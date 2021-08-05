Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Storm Reid’s 16 Foot Braid Stole The Show At The Suicide Squad Premiere

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Warner Bros. Premiere Of "The Suicide Squad" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Storm Reid is no stranger to shutting down the red carpet. Although the 18-year-old actress looked perfect in her white custom Prada set at The Suicide Squad premiere, her extremely long braided ponytail stole the show. The 16-foot braid was long enough to leave it’s own train on the red carpet.

Crafted by celebrity stylist Nai’vasha Johnson, the high ponytail was made with a few products from haircare brand Tresemmé. In a post Johnson explained her inspiration behind the look:

Creating powerful looks with a “less is more” approach is a sweet spot for me. I sectioned Storm’s hair with #Tresemme Extra Firm Control Gel and brushed into a super sleek ponytail. Then braided 16ft of hair with a just a little TRESemme light gold gel. Finished our dramatic look with my fav….#TREStwospray Freeze Hold. 💜 #TRESPartner

What a look! Storm definitely enjoyed the additional length added to her hair. She was caught swinging her braid around like a lasso on the red carpet.

Warner Bros. Premiere Of "The Suicide Squad" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Warner Bros. Premiere Of "The Suicide Squad" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

This entire look is an unforgettable fashion moment that Storm can add to her list of slayed appearances. She has been killing it lately, and she’s honestly just getting started. I’m excited to see what other looks she pulls together now that red carpet events and fashion shows are opening back up again.

 

DON’T MISS…

The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game

Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid

Storm Reid’s 16 Foot Braid Stole The Show At The Suicide Squad Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 3 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 7 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close