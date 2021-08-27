Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Dame Dash: Spills The Tea On Why He Was Mad At Hype Williams

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Dame Dash spills the tea on why he was mad at Hype Williams over Aaliyah’s death.

via: Revolt

In an interview with ET, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder said the late singer did not want to get on the plane that later crashed, ending her life and several others. “When she actually saw the plane, she said, ‘I don’t like this plane.’ I was like, ‘Well, don’t get on it.’ She was like, ‘Well, I got to because I got work to do,’” Dash said. “She got on the plane, and she always had a very serious fear of planes in general, so she had to overcome a fear to get on that plane on the way there.”

Dash then went on to say that director Hype Williams took the jet that was originally offered to Aaliyah to use to leave the Bahamas the day she was killed. “But what I was really more tight about was that I had heard that Lenny Kravitz had offered her a jet and that Hype had took the jet,” he said. “So, that’s what really pissed me off about the situation when I heard about that. So, you can ask Hype about that.” (LoveBScott)

at , dame dash , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , He , hype williams , Mad , on , Spills , tea , The , Was , Why

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close