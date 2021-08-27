LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Dame Dash spills the tea on why he was mad at Hype Williams over Aaliyah’s death.

via: Revolt

In an interview with ET, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder said the late singer did not want to get on the plane that later crashed, ending her life and several others. “When she actually saw the plane, she said, ‘I don’t like this plane.’ I was like, ‘Well, don’t get on it.’ She was like, ‘Well, I got to because I got work to do,’” Dash said. “She got on the plane, and she always had a very serious fear of planes in general, so she had to overcome a fear to get on that plane on the way there.”

Dash then went on to say that director Hype Williams took the jet that was originally offered to Aaliyah to use to leave the Bahamas the day she was killed. “But what I was really more tight about was that I had heard that Lenny Kravitz had offered her a jet and that Hype had took the jet,” he said. “So, that’s what really pissed me off about the situation when I heard about that. So, you can ask Hype about that.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: