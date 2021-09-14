Arts & Entertainment
Recreate Alicia Keys’ Crystal Encrusted Chignon Met Gala Hair

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Alicia Keys was one of the many celebrities to hit the carpet of New York City’s biggest, most fashionable fundraiser, the Met Gala. With this year’s theme focusing on American fashion, the award-winning singer looked timeless in a custom AZ Factory blouse with a matching tulle skirt.

Although Keys’ classic look was beautiful, her simple crystal encrusted chignon was icing on an already perfectly constructed cake. Styled by TRESemmé stylist and entrepreneur Nai’vasha, she used a few products by the brand to create the seamless look.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

“The inspiration behind tonight’s diamond chignon hair look is ‘Royal American Glamour,’” Nai’vasha said.

Nai’vasha gave us the rundown on how to recreate Alicia Keys’ gorgeous red carpet look. Get the details below!

“I started by saturating the entire head of hair with TRESemmé Flawless Curls Moisturizing Mousse. Next, I created a clean center part using a metal tip comb, and brushed the hair into a clean ponytail. Before securing the ponytail, I used a quarter-size amount of TRESemmé Flawless Curls Defining Gel, which was applied to the perimeter of the entire head. Then, I secured the ponytail with an elastic band/bungee. Next, I delicately pinned the ponytail into a chignon. Beautifully adorn to finish the look!”

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

How perfect! This might’ve looked like a simple bun on the red carpet, but the truth is it very intricate and detailed. I love it! What do you think? Are you loving Alicia Keys’ Met Gala diamond encrusted chignon look?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
Close