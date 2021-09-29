Ashanti: Is Planning To Re-record Her Grammy-Winning Debut Album

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Ashanti is going to re-record her grammy-winning album as being an independent artist.

via: Rap-Up

Nearly 20 years after releasing her self-titled debut album, the R&B singer has announced plans to re-record the project. During her appearance on “Tamron Hall,” she revealed that she now owns the masters to 2002’s Ashanti and will be re-recording and releasing it independently.

“It’s so surreal,” she said while reflecting on owning her masters. “I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays. The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: