Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Ashanti: Is Planning To Re-record Her Grammy-Winning Debut Album

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like Ashanti is going to re-record her grammy-winning album as being an independent artist.

via: Rap-Up

Nearly 20 years after releasing her self-titled debut album, the R&B singer has announced plans to re-record the project. During her appearance on “Tamron Hall,” she revealed that she now owns the masters to 2002’s Ashanti and will be re-recording and releasing it independently.

“It’s so surreal,” she said while reflecting on owning her masters. “I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays. The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.” (LoveBScott)

album , ashanti , debut , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Grammy-Winning , Her , is , planning , Re-record , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 weeks ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 12 months ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close