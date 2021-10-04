Fa Sho Celebrity News
Lamar Odom: Wins His Celebrity Boxing Match Against J-Lo’s Ex-Husband

Lamar Odom scored a victory over the weekend defeating J-lo’s ex-boo in a celebrity boxing match.

via: Bleacher Report

Former NBA forward Lamar Odom defeated actor and producer Ojani Noa via decision for the Celebrity Boxing World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday.

Odom (6’10”, 230 pounds, 82″ reach) had the significant height, weight, and reach edge over Noa (6’1″, 200 pounds, 74″ reach). That clearly helped Odom win this fight, as evidenced by these highlights. (LoveBScott)

