Source: WENN / Radio OneR&B / Pop Super group Silk Sonic is set to release their debut album earlier than first expected.

The Group Silk Sonic consisting of Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars originally set the debut album to 2022 but with the hit singles “Leave the door open” and “Skate” Leaving fans restless, Anderson Paak tweeted this on Bruno Mars 36th birthday..

“ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!!” .Paak tweeted. “Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.”

We shall wait to see what comes from Silk Sonic on November 12th!