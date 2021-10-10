Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Source: WENN / Radio OneR&B / Pop Super group Silk Sonic is set to release  their debut album earlier than first expected.

The Group Silk Sonic consisting of Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars originally set the debut album to 2022 but with the hit singles “Leave the door open” and “Skate” Leaving fans restless, Anderson Paak tweeted this on Bruno Mars 36th birthday..

“ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!!” .Paak tweeted. “Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.”

We shall wait to see what comes from Silk Sonic on November 12th!

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic Drop “Skate” Video, Twitter Approves
9 photos

Silk Sonic

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 1 month ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close