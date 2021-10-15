Mike Epps: & His Wife Welcome A Baby Boy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Mike Epps and his wife as they welcome a new baby boy!

via People:

The couple are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Indiana Rose, while Epps is also father to four other daughters — Madison, Moriah, Makayla, and Bria — from previous relationships.

Kyra, a television producer, shared the happy news of her son’s arrival alongside a photo of herself snuggling with the newborn.

“Son, we prayed for you!!! You have officially rocked our world,” she wrote in the caption. “Mama loves you so much ?.”

Epps first announced his wife’s pregnancy in June, sharing a photo of Kyra cradling her growing baby bump in a pink and white jumpsuit.

“God bless My beautiful wife ? we prayin 4 a son ????,” he wrote at the time. (LoveBScott)

