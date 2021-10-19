The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Talk It Out Tuesday: Counselor Spring Explains How Our Emotions Affect Our Core Beliefs [WATCH]

October marks Emotional Wellness Month, and we were honored to have Counselor Yunetta Spring come through for a special segment of “Talk It Out Tuesday” to break down how emotional needs directly connect to our core beliefs

How we view ourselves and the world around us can be primary driving forces behind assuring that we’re not operating with the emotions of a 10-year-old. Counselor Spring gives a further explanation on what that actually means, and trust you’ll definitely want to hear what she has to say if you’re working on becoming your most mentally mature self.

Tune in to “Talk It Out Tuesday” with Counselor Yunetta Spring on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

