Will Smith: Opens Up To Oprah About His Life And Relationships

Will Smith is opening up to none other than Oprah about his relationships and life and I know this is going to be good Fasho!

You know Will Smith is an open book and nothing I’m sure will be off-limits.

In a new teaser released by Apple TV+ for Friday’s episode of The Oprah Conversation, Smith says he wanted to write a memoir that told “the truth” about him.

“I want to let people have it,” Smith, 53, shared. “I’ve carried, most of my life, the sense of failing every woman I interact with. I haven’t talked about that publicly.” (LoveBSCott)

