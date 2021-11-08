Fa Sho Celebrity News
Katt Williams: Pauses His Show After A Fan Passed Out!

Katt Williams paused his show in Kentucky this weekend because someone passed put.

Williams was performing in Louisville, Ky., when an attendee became unconscious, TMZ reported.

The comic halted his set for 10 minutes after somebody yelled for Williams to stop the show.

“I’m sorry if I won’t move on, but … that Astroworld s–t, that mean we can’t never continue till we know somebody motherf—ing good,” Williams told the audience, according to a video shared by TMZ. (LoveBScott

https://www.tmz.com/videos/2021-11-07-110721-katt-williams-1300117/

