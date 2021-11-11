Fa Sho Celebrity News
Jay-Z: Gets Another Legal Victory Dodging A $67 Million Penalty

Rapper Jay_z gets another legal victory and doesn’t have to pay $67 million to Parlux Fragrances LLC. 

They claimed that Hov breached contractual obligations for his signature “Gold Jay-Z” cologne by failing to properly promote it.

According to Billboard, he won’t be held liable for $67 million in requested damages. No money was awarded to Parlux or JAY-Z, who was seeking $6 million in royalties from the deal.

“You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case,” Justice Andrew Borrok told an attorney for Parlux after the verdict was announced. “You’re excused.” (LoveBScott)

