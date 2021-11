LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

R Kelly’s associates gets prison time for torching the accuser’s car.

via: New York Post

Michael Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to setting the vehicle on fire in June 2020 outside the Florida home of “Jane Doe,” one of several accusers at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial, the US Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted in Brooklyn federal court in September and is due to be sentenced in May. (LoveBScott)

