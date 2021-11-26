Four Films You should checkout this Thanksgiving weekend!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Need something to watch while stuffing your faces and spending time with family this Thanksgiving? Check out this list of films to watch for the holidays.

Bruised

Hallie Berry directs and stars in Bruised, she plays a defamed MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, who is reunited with her son years after giving him up as an infant.

Bruised was released in theaters on Nov. 17 and is streaming now on Netflix.

Enchanto

Disney’s Encanto is a fiim about a family given the gift of magic that lives in mountains called Enchahnto .

Encanto is now playing in theaters.

True Story

True Story is about a successful comedian, played by Kevin Hart, who deals with the scrutiny of the media. His brother played by Wesley Snipes is a detective who gets involved.

True story is now streaming on netflix.

King Richard

King Richard is a true story of the father Richards Williams who is played starting Will Smith who is devises a plan to turn his two daughters of Serena and Venus Williams, into tennis legends.

King Richard is playing in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max.

Watch and let me know which movie you enjoyed most.

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: