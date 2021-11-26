Movies
HomeMovies

Four Films You should checkout this Thanksgiving weekend!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Need something to watch while stuffing your faces and spending time with family  this Thanksgiving? Check out this list of films to watch for the holidays.

Bruised 

Hallie Berry directs and stars in Bruised, she plays a defamed MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, who is reunited with her son years after giving him up as an infant.

Bruised was released in theaters on Nov. 17 and is streaming now on Netflix.

Enchanto

Disney’s Encanto is a fiim about a family given the gift of magic that lives in mountains called Enchahnto .

Encanto is now playing in theaters.

True Story 

True Story is  about a successful comedian, played by Kevin Hart, who deals with the scrutiny of the media. His brother played by Wesley Snipes is a detective who gets involved.

True story is now streaming on netflix.

King Richard

King Richard is a true story of the father Richards Williams who is played starting Will Smith who is devises a plan to turn his two daughters of Serena and Venus Williams, into tennis legends.

King Richard is playing in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max.

Watch and let me know which movie you enjoyed most.

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Halle Berry Wesley Snipes , hallie berry , Kevin Hart , king richard , richard williams , Serena Williams , venus williams , wesley snipe

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close