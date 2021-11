LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I want to send a big thank you to Kanye West for dedicating his Sunday Service in the honor of Virgil Abolh.

Virgil passed away at the age of 40 due to Cancer.

via People:

The service was held hours after Abloh’s family announced on Instagram that the late designer had died from “a rare, aggressive form of cancer” called cardiac angiosarcoma.

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda,” West, 44, wrote in a message that remained on the site after the event.

