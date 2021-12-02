Ohio
HomeOhio

OHIO: Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY

 

According to NBC4i, charges have been filed in the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a year ago.

Jason Meade was indicted Thursday on two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide. The charges were filed in Franklin County Court.

The death of Goodson, 23, was the first in a series of fatal shootings by law enforcement officers against Black people in the Columbus area — also including Andre’ Hill and Ma’Khia Bryant — that sparked protests around the city.

The charges shed light on what happened on Dec. 4 when Meade, a white deputy, encountered Goodson, and come after months of statements from law enforcement, family members and attorneys that sometimes conflicted with one another.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

Continue reading 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

[caption id="attachment_2549227" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption]   It's only been a couple of days since Casey Goodson was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy in Columbus, Ohio while entering his home on December 4th.  Hundreds of friends, family members, and strangers from all around the metro area took a peaceful stand together to honor Goodson's legacy and demand justice.  The crowd peacefully marched lead by Goodson's mother Tamala Payne and Attorney Sean Walton of Walton + Brown LLP from the Franklin County Government center to the Ohio Capital where they gathered for encouraging words, prayers, and chants demanding social justice. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] Deputy Jason Meade claims that Goodson waved a gun at him prompting a confrontation after finishing up an operation in the area.  The alleged confrontation led to Meade shooting Goodson multiple times in the torso and died shortly after.  Goodson's family claims that he was simply walking into the family home after a dentist appointment with Subway sandwiches in hand.  Goodson did legally have a Conceal Carry Weapon permit and was a proponent of gun safety. The case is currently in the hands of the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, where evidence will be given to a grand jury. RELATED STORY: FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting

The Latest:

OHIO: Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close