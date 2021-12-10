Arts & Entertainment
Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store opening also featured Selah Marley, ASAP Ferg, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Bottega Veneta Soho Store Opening

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Style queen, actress, funny gal extraordinaire, and haircare guru Tracee Ellis Ross isn’t one to pass up a good style moment. The Blackish actress attended the Bottega Veneta Soho Store opening last night, (December 09, 2021) in New York City.

Dressed in a red sequins gown with a cutout back designed by Bottega, Ross showed us why she’s the best of the best when it comes to fashion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXSgipsLn0f/

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS in BOTTEGA VENETA,” she captioned a carousel of photos that feature her against a green seated booth.

Bottega Veneta Soho Store Opening

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Ross was in good company for the evening. ASAP Ferg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, both decked out in black, made a stylish appearance. Black never looked this good!

Bottega Veneta Soho Store Opening

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Model and daughter to Lauryn Hill, Selah Marley, also came through. She wore a chic satin dress with a matching clutch, white socks, and orange platform heels.

Bottega Veneta Soho Store Opening

Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

Bottega Veneta chose the perfect location to open their store. The trendy downtown Manhattan neighborhood is a prime location for all things fashionably exclusive. We might even get a few IG photo ops at the store from celebrities like Jordyn Woods, Cardi B, RihannaMegan Thee Stallion and more.

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

