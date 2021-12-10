LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin gave us a nostalgic 90’s moment in a Christian Siriano look she sported to the Lancome X Vogue Magazine dinner.

Marsai’s stylist, Bryon Javar, took a page right out of the hip-hop androgynous fashion era for Marsai’s Lancome X Vogue Magazine dinner ensemble. As soon as I saw her outfit, 1997 Janet Jackson came to mind. Marsai looked absolutely fierce in black wide leg dress pants and a white ruche blouse that featured a lace bustier on top. Accenting the bustier were different size gold hoops. Her black Casadei heels matched her fashion vibe perfectly. And her hair, styled by Alexander Armand, resembled art and paired perfectly with her fabulous, throwback look.

Marsai’s makeup, done by Rebekah Aladdin, was absolutely flawless. And her blinged-out jewelry took her getup to another level.

Apparently, Marsai’s look was a hit with social media. As soon as her Bryon posted her look to his Instagram page, he got the nod of approval from several of his followers including fellow famous stylists. Cardi B’s stylist, Kollin Carter, commented, “Go off bro! .” While Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, left fire emojis under the post.

We have enjoyed having a front seat to Marsai’s beautiful evolution over the years. From a kid actress to a fashionista, and not to mention the youngest person to ever produce a movie, this young lady is surely one to keep an eye on.

DON’T MISS…

Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere

Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

10 Times Marsai Martin Gave Lewks On The Red Carpet

Marsai Martin Gives 90’s Vibes In Christian Siriano At The Lancome X Vogue Magazine Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: