Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Stephen Curry: Makes History Passing Raye Allen Becoming The 3-Point King

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2015 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

 

Congrats to Stephen Curry on making history passing Ray Allen in Three-Pointers.

Curry made 2,974 3-pointers to pass Reggie Miller and Ray Allen to become the 3-Point King in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors star guard became the all-time leader in 3-pointers Tuesday night against the Knicks, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen by knocking down the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career.

The record-breaking shot came with 7 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter as Curry knocked down a 28-foot shot from the right wing off a pass from Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors quickly fouled and called a time out so that Curry could enjoy the moment. (ESPN)

Stephen Curry Out Here Dropping Reverse IG Thirst Traps With Ayesha Curry
15 photos
3-Point King , Becoming , donjuafasho , fasho celebrity news , History , Makes , passing , Raye Allen , Stephen curry , The

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close