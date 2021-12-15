Stephen Curry: Makes History Passing Raye Allen Becoming The 3-Point King

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Stephen Curry on making history passing Ray Allen in Three-Pointers.

Curry made 2,974 3-pointers to pass Reggie Miller and Ray Allen to become the 3-Point King in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors star guard became the all-time leader in 3-pointers Tuesday night against the Knicks, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen by knocking down the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career.

The record-breaking shot came with 7 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter as Curry knocked down a 28-foot shot from the right wing off a pass from Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors quickly fouled and called a time out so that Curry could enjoy the moment. (ESPN)