Nick Cannon: Explains Why He Refused To Give His Son Chemotherapy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon is opening up about why he refused to give his son Chemotherapy. Our prayers are still out to him and his family during this time.

via: AceShowbiz

He explained in the new interview why he and baby mama Alyssa Scott made the difficult decision to forgo the procedure.

“We started asking, ‘Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have?’ ” he recalled in a chat with PEOPLE. “The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years.” (LoveBScott)