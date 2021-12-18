Feature Story
Sad News: Rap Pioneer Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O. Has Died

He reportedly passed away just 10 months after a cancer diagnosis.

VH1's 'Dear Mama' Taping

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

It’s never a good time to hear about a passing, but it hits especially hard during the holidays – a time where we all take a moment to get a bit closer to the friends and loved ones that truly make life worth living.

With that said, our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family of Shaun Shiller Fequiere, best known to veteran Hip-Hop fans as Kangol Kid, a member of  U.T.F.O., Full Force and a leader of rap culture in its early years. He was 55.

Kangol Kid was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in February 2021 and immediately started chemotherapy. Unfortunately, his condition worsened toward the end of the year, and in October, he was hospitalized in preparation for surgery.

On Saturday (Dec. 18) famed New York City promoter Van Silk confirmed Fequiere’s passing.

“I’m hearing Kangol passed,” Silk told HipHopDX via text. “I was on with Mix Master Ice last night. Trying to find out.” He returned just 20 minutes later with, “RIP KANGOL KID. He passed at 3:02 a.m. My prayers go out to my brother who fought a battle of colon cancer at Stage 4.”

Silk added that he and Kangol Kid had previously discussed their shared bout with colon cancer.

“Early on, we discussed our fight with this disease because my fight with colon cancer is stage 2. He told me it had spread in October. I encourage all to get your prostate and colon checked. May my brother Kangol Rest In Heaven.”

Kangol Kid got his start in the industry as a breakdancer, but soon became a shining star as part of the U.T.F.O collective. The group enjoyed success and notoriety as one of the top rap and dance acts in the nation.

Their 1984 single, “Roxanne, Roxanne,” was a smash hit from coast to coast, topping urban music charts as it helped bring even more exposure to Hip-Hop as a force in music. The group’s 1987 album, titled Lethal, became their bestselling project – earning the number one spot as the highest selling album in the United States.

was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

