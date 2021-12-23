Fa Sho Celebrity News
Lil Jon: Says That Busta Rhymes Will Smash Jay-z In A Veruz

Jay-z has caused quite a stir-up  around the world and social media, when he said no one could battle him in a Verzuz battle.

via Complex:

While speaking with Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces, Hov said: “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me. You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”(LoveBScott)

